Better than Ordinary Texts



KeyKey learning algorithm works on the basis of the data resulting from text analysis of thousands of books and articles. The tutor knows the most popular letters, letter combinations and words from your native language and employs them for lessons generating. It is easier to study touch typing in KeyKey, than by means of an ordinary text.



Automatic Training Mode



Tutorial line gets automatically adjusted to your touch typing level by default. As soon as you type the letters from Lesson 1 correctly, Lesson 2 will activate and so forth. And the other way round: mistakes in a certain letter will increase the rate of its involvement in the current lesson. Due to this fact, you are focused on studying letters that are the toughest on you.



Expert Level



Each of the six KeyKey lessons is focused on a certain typesetting of letters. As soon as you pass these lessons, Expert Level will become available.



Expert Level has a natural letters distribution and consists of the most widely-spread words of the language of study. It is comparable to the typesetting of an ordinary text, but with focus on popular words.

